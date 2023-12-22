Mom's Spaghetti Pasta Sauce Review: A Painfully Ordinary Addition To Pasta

Eminem has joined the ranks of musicians breaking into the food world. With Snoop Dog's Dr. Bombay's Ice Cream and Patti Label Pies, amongst others, Eminem is in good company.

While some musicians may choose products that don't seem to have any direct tie to that star's work, Eminem hit the nail squarely on the head with Mom's Spaghetti Pasta Sauce, which receives its title from the early 2000s hit "Lose Yourself" featured in the movie also starred Marshal Mathers, "Eight Mile."

This isn't even the first time Eminem has capitalized on this incredibly quotable line. In 2021, Eminem opened a restaurant, also called Mom's Spaghetti, in his home city of Detroit, MI. As you can probably guess, the restaurant serves spaghetti, as well as two sandwiches which also feature spaghetti or spaghetti sauce. And yes, Mom's Spaghetti is the sauce from that restaurant and the related pop-ups.

Mom's Spaghetti promises to taste like leftovers. This is a unique marketing take, but we all know some foods simply taste better the next day. There are certain chemical processes that happen when food is heated, cooled, and then reheated that just make some foods improve with a bit of time. We will be the judge of whether Eminem can deliver. After decades of hearing about references to "Mom's spaghetti," we were excited to get our hands on some.