McDonald's Year Of Grimace Continues With A Squishmallows Toy

Grimace, McDonald's larger-than-life taste bud mascot, has had quite a year. First, he got his own meal and shake combo, complete with a super sweet berry and vanilla mashup colored a vibrant purple hue. Then, the Grimace shake went viral with a series of darkly funny and unexpected TikTok videos that took on a life of their own. Since then, McDonald's has capitalized on the big purple blob's popularity with the McDonald's x Crocs collection's Grimace Cozzzy Sandal, and more recently, the Ugly Grimace Holiday Sweater. Judging by the brand's newest release, the next natural step is a Squishmallow.

McDonald's announced in a press release that on December 26, the Squishmallows Happy Meal will make its U.S. debut, and Grimace will be one of the squishy toys available. While the meals began appearing in locations around the world earlier this year, many customers wondered when they'd make their way to the States — and what they would look like when they did. "I kind of wish they had McDonald's characters as Squishmallows! That would be too cute," wrote one prophetic Redditor in May 2023 after a person in Slovenia posted theirs. The McDonald's Squishmallows — consisting of 12 different characters — will only be available for a limited time.