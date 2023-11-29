McDonald's Ugly Grimace Holiday Sweater Is About To Take Over The Season

As 2023 comes to a close, many of us are taking a step back to reflect on the previous year. Maybe it was a good one, or perhaps even a great one, but either way, we'd venture a guess that no one had a better year than Grimace.

For Ronald McDonald's rascally purple sidekick, 2023 was the year he turned 52, and everyone showed up to party. A limited edition Grimace Birthday Meal and Shake were released in his honor, and he even became a viral TikTok meme! To further solidify 2023 as "the year of the Grimace," McDonald's announced in a press release that a purple holiday sweater featuring the smiling face of none other than Grimace himself will be available for purchase on December 1.

Complete with snowflakes, strings of mini milkshakes, yellow arches, and Grimace donning a Santa hat, the only way this festive McDonald's merch won't make you the winner of your annual ugly sweater party is if the judges find it too darn cute. And because the jolly jumper is fully knit, it is sure to keep you as warm as a McDonald's holiday pie — even if it's as cold as a McFlurry outside.