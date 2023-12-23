Everything You Need To Know About Caribbean Black Cake

The holidays mark the return of many food-related traditions around the world, whether it's the creamy, boozy coquito cocktail in Puerto Rico or the dense, fruit-filled stollen bread in Germany. Many of these recipes only appear during the holidays and require extensive time in the kitchen and ingredients that might only be available at certain times of the year or in certain parts of the world. For example, black cake is a holiday fixture throughout the Caribbean that is practically synonymous with Christmas, community, and celebration.

Originating from the harsh colonial era of the 1700s, black cake has an extensive history that is deeply intertwined with the region where it was created. Recipes for the dessert vary from island to island and family to family, but in essence, black cake is a decadent creation made with alcohol-steeped fruits, spices, and burnt sugar, which gives it its deep color. With its high alcohol content, dense texture, and intense flavor, it's a dessert meant to be shared with friends and family throughout the holiday season.

It's no small feat to make either, and many home cooks begin the process weeks or months in advance. As such, this cake is a labor of love that conjures nostalgia for many Caribbeans across the world when the festive season rolls around. Here is everything you need to know about this unique dessert, from its fraught origins and painstaking preparation to its enduring influence in literature and beyond.