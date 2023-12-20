Why Experts Say You Should Stick With Dark Spirits For Spiked Apple Cider

Apple cider is a pretty versatile drink — and we're not even taking into account hard ciders such as Angry Orchard. Sweet cider, which is very much like apple juice, can be drunk cold or hot, or you can simmer it with spices and seasonings to make mulled cider. One other option that some enjoy is to add booze to the beverage and create a spiked cider.

While there are drinks that call for mixing apple cider with vodka, gin, or even tequila, most recipes seem to gravitate toward the darker end of the spirit spectrum. Why should this be? Mashed asked four different experts, these being Kavé Pourzanjani, who is one of the owners of the Manhattan bar Paradise Lost; Haera Shin, beverage director for two of the Momofuku restaurants (these being Momofuku Noodle Bar and Majordomo); Max Green, bar director at Point Seven (another NYC bar), and Suzanne DeStio, sommelier and beverage director at the Manhattan eatery One White Street. While we, of course, received four different answers (which we will elaborate upon in a moment), most of these seemed to boil (or simmer) down to this: Our experts just think it tastes better.