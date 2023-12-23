12 Mistakes Everyone Makes With Capers

Capers can add a bright, acidic zinginess to dishes, but many people avoid these because they don't know how to use them. When it comes to capers there are a few obvious issues, such as using too many, that can put people off using them, but it goes way beyond overdoing it on these briny add-ins.

Read on, and you'll soon know more about the common varieties of capers, as well as the caperberry versus caper bud dilemma. Getting those two mixed up can throw your flavor game off balance. We'll also get started on the timing issue, as figuring out when to introduce capers into the culinary mix is its own challenge.

So, grab a seat as we take you on a journey through the common slip-ups folks make when it comes to briny, pungent capers. If you've ever felt like you just don't know what to do with capers or if you've made a mistake that's made you feel less than confident about using them ever again, then take heart, as you've come to the right place to find a solution. You'll soon be so confident with capers that you'll wonder why you were ever worried about them in the first place. Here are some of the most common caper-related missteps and how you can remedy them.