The Type Of Vinegar You Need For Copycat Zaxby's Zax Sauce

There are endless fast food fried chicken options out there, but Zaxby's is among the chains that truly stand out. Devoted fans come back again and again not just for the chain's deliciously juicy and crunchy chicken, but also to enjoy the creamy, tangy, slightly peppery condiment known as Zax Sauce. If you're trying to mimic the beloved dressing at home using Mashed recipe developer Erin Johnson's copycat Zax Sauce recipe, you should first make sure you're using the right variety of a crucial ingredient.

That ingredient is vinegar, specifically the apple cider kind. Johnson mixes it with Worcestershire sauce and adds it to the sauce's mayo-and-ketchup base to loosen up the consistency while adding a savory flavor and distinctive tang.

While there are many different kinds of vinegar to choose from, there are a few reasons why apple cider vinegar is ideally suited for fried chicken sauce. It contributes a subtle fruitiness to the mix, along with a perfect combination of tart and sweet flavors. In addition, it has a milder acidity than alternatives like white vinegar, ensuring it doesn't overpower the delicate balance of flavors that makes Zax Sauce so enticing.