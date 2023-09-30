Copycat Zaxby's Zax Sauce Recipe

What's your favorite sauce for burgers and fries? Many would say ketchup, but others opt for mayonnaise –- yes, even as a fry dip, mayo has many fans. To get that perfect combo of tangy and creamy, one might mix the two together to create the optimal fry sauce. This same type of condiment has also been adopted by the Georgia-based fast food chain Zaxby's where it goes by the name of Zax sauce.

Whatever you want to call it, Zax sauce, which is here recreated for DIYers in a recipe by developer Erin Johnson, is creamy, tangy, and a little bit peppery, with some pungency from a sprinkling of garlic powder. It can also be spicy, too since as Johnson says, "If you want to add heat, add cayenne to your liking."

Zax sauce is surprisingly versatile, as well. Johnson tells us "This sauce is good as a dip for chicken and fries," but goes on to say it's "also good on burgers, sandwiches, and as a salad dressing."