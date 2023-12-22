Should You Add Booze To Cider Before You Warm It Up? Experts Weigh In

The amount of booze you add to your apple cider is completely up to you — there's no wrong answer, as long as your liver can handle it. When to add the spirits (preferably dark) to your apple cider base, however, might be a different story. Mashed consulted a few experts to help steer folks in the right direction.

According to them, when you add your booze depends on which type you're using. Kavé Pourzanjani, co-owner of Paradise Lost in Manhattan's East Village, likened the decision to a "choose your own adventure" situation. "If I were making a cider and sherry, I'd likely add the sherry after so that the more delicate notes of the sherry could be more present," he told Mashed. He then explained that if he was making a rum and cider, "I'd add the rum first so that the richness of the rum can contribute to the spices of the cider without overwhelming my tastebuds with alcohol."

According to Pourzanjani, adding liquor before the cider is warm will better meld the flavors — and lower the alcohol's proof. Haera Shin, beverage director of New York's Momofuku Noodle Bar and LA's Majordomo, agreed with this timeline, saying, "The key is not to let it heat up to boiling and if so, not to let it boil for more than 30 minutes, as it will lose 10% ABV for every 30 minutes it is at boiling state."