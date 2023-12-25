Sea Salt Brings The Contrast The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies Need

There are countless chocolate chip cookie recipes out there, and finding the one that best suits your tastes can require some trial and error. If you're team crunchy cookie, for example, you'll want to add more white sugar, while softer, chewier cookies can benefit from cake flour. If you're looking for the best chocolate chip cookie recipe, however, you might want to add some flaky sea salt for a savory twist.

Mashed recipe developer Mark Beahm shared his favorite chocolate chip cookie recipe, and it brings together the best of both worlds: a cookie that's soft and chewy but has crispy edges. He specified that he adds the sea salt after the cookies have baked to achieve "that sweet and salty combination." For the most part, his cookie recipe includes the standard cast of characters, namely sugar, flour, baking soda, baking powder, butter, eggs, and vanilla extract. Beahm's addition of sea salt, however, gives the cookies a unique spin, as does his use of both brown and white sugar and his inclusion of melted butter. Beahm shared that melted butter makes the cookie even chewier than those made with softened butter, and as for the brown sugar, he uses the light variety but dark can be substituted if you prefer a stronger molasses flavor and darker color.