Why It's Okay To Marinate Soy-Bourbon Steak In Cheap Liquor

Although the bourbon used in this steak marinade gets a shout-out in the recipe's title, it shares top billing with soy sauce, an ingredient that brings a salty element. The marinade also gets some sweetness in the form of brown sugar, plus some pungency from chopped garlic. There's also salt and pepper to round things out, as well as olive oil to help the marinade stick to the steaks. As to the meat itself, Musgrave favors using strip steaks, although the marinade would work just as well with less pricy sirloin. Once the steaks have soaked in the soy/bourbon sauce for at least an hour, they're then pan-fried. The result is beef that Musgrave calls "super tender" with "delicious flavor."

While Musgrave herself does not repurpose the marinade, there's no need to pour it down the drain. Even if the bourbon you used costs significantly less than your mortgage payment, discarding marinade is still a waste of food. To make the leftovers into a tasty sauce or glaze, you'll first need to boil the liquid as the USDA says that this will destroy any potentially dangerous bacteria left from the raw meat. Once this is done, you can then use it to accompany the steak or any vegetable or starchy sides you may be serving alongside it.