Why You Shouldn't Grease Your Sponge Cake Pan

So if you don't grease the cake pan before you pour in the sponge cake batter, how will you know the cake is going to come out intact? It's a leap of faith to assume that egg whites alone will make for a non-sticky cake, but there are a few extra steps you can take that will help you make sure your cake exits the pan in one piece. One thing you may wish to do is to line the cake pan with a piece of dry wax paper. Sure, you could also use parchment paper, but this is one of those times when it's okay to go with the cheaper option since dry wax paper that's completely covered with batter won't burn.

Once your sponge cake comes out of the oven, flipping it over and letting it cool in the upside-down pan allows the steam to escape so it can set while at the same time preventing it from collapsing under its own weight as it might if left to cool with the top facing up. When you want to remove the cake from the pan, run a knife around the inside edge to loosen it. If necessary, you can also shake the pan. If neither technique convinces the cake to give up its grip, it may need to be cooled for a while longer. As a last resort, though, broken sponge cake makes great trifle.