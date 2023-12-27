Food Writer Bill Granger, 'King Of Breakfast,' Dead At 54

Beloved Australian chef, food writer, and restaurateur Bill Granger passed away on December 25, 2023. He was 54 years old. While his cause of death is yet unknown, a statement posted to Granger's Instagram that day said that he died peacefully in a London hospital surrounded by his family. "He will be remembered as the 'King of Breakfast', for making unpretentious food into something special," the statement read, "And for spurring the growth of Australian informal and communal eating around the world."

In addition to his influence on the restaurant and food industries, his friends and loved ones remember him for his kindness and warmth. "He was the loveliest man, and the joy he gave us — whether through his food, his books, the spaces he made for us, or in person — came from the kindness, generosity and sheer shining exuberance of his very self," British food writer and T.V. cook Nigella Lawson wrote in an Instagram post.

Granger is survived by his wife Natalie Elliott and their three daughters, Eddie, Ines, and Bunny. "His loss [will be] most profoundly felt by his adored family, who are grateful for all the love and support that has been given," the statement on Granger's Instagram concluded.