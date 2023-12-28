Turn Hawaiian Rolls Into French Toast And Thank Us Later

Out of all the tips for elevating French toast out there, few matter more than those relating to the foundation of this dish: the bread. If you've tried everything to find the best bread for French toast, you might have overlooked one fan-favorite brand, probably because it's a pack of rolls instead of a sliced loaf.

Hawaiian rolls get plenty of love when the time comes to craft the perfect sliders or find a rich substitute for dinner rolls, as they're already infused with a buttery flavor that's pretty satisfying on its own. The most popular kind lining grocery store shelves is King's Hawaiian Bread, and these bite-sized rolls happen to work wonders when made into sweet and savory French toast. To prepare the dish, breakfast lovers don't even have to worry about changing up any of their favorite ingredients. They can simply make the dish as usual with eggs, milk, cinnamon, nutmeg, and vanilla extract.

If you're aiming to add more flavor complexity when making Hawaiian rolls into French toast, however, some people include extra goodies. You can add half-and-half, brown sugar, or even fill your rolls with a fruity cream filling.