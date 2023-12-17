14 Tips To Make French Toast Even More Fabulous
French toast always feels special and sounds far more glamorous than its colloquial moniker, eggy bread. It's the food of laid-back brunches and a feeling of all being right with the world. Served in the right way, it can seem quite elegant considering it's essentially bread soaked in an eggy mix and fried. Whether you like it sweet, savory, or a little of both, it can be the star of the breakfast plate or a side to a plateful of bacon and more.
You can even turn this classic dish into a comfort-food dessert or a lunchtime hot sandwich. It can be a light bite if you prefer or a decadent serving. And as fantastic as French toast is, there's always room for improvement. Try out the following tips to make French toast even more fabulous. There's so much scope for different toppings, too, that you can create a truly impressive breakfast.
Use brioche
Of course, one of the main ingredients when making French toast is bread. It figures then that a limp slice of white that isn't going to hold the egg or fry as well probably isn't the best. Sure, if it's all you've got then fine. But if you're aiming for a fantastic result, then think thick and rustic. Think sweet, soft, and airy. Think brioche. If you want to be fancy, then you could make homemade brioche, too. Once the yeast activates in warm milk, add sugar, eggs, and salt. Next, add flour and softened butter and make a dough. The longer you leave this the better, so stick it in the fridge overnight ready for a fabulous brunch the next morning.
To make brioche French toast, you'll need two eggs to every four slices of the loaf. Whisk the eggs up with milk, dip the bread in, and fry in oil for a few minutes on each side. Sprinkle with sugar mixed with cinnamon when serving, and add a pat of butter and a drizzle of maple syrup to enhance the creamy sweetness of this dish.
Turn it into a casserole
Crispy bread edges that are soft and almost custardy underneath crammed into a casserole dish are divine. Dust with powdered sugar, add fresh blueberries and raspberries, and you have a French toast casserole that looks incredible. It also tastes pretty amazing, too. And it's way more manageable in the morning if you're cooking this brunch dish up for a few, than tackling a hot skillet. Make an overnight French toast casserole by soaking cubes of fresh bread in a mixture of eggs, milk, brown sugar, and cinnamon. Make a day ahead and add cinnamon butter to the top before baking. For an easy French toast casserole recipe, add cubes of bread to a dish with sugary cinnamon butter on the bottom. Cover with whisked-up eggs, milk, and vanilla extract. Sprinkle with cinnamon sugar and bake.
Add half-and-half to the eggy mix and top with butter, flour, sugar, and cinnamon crumble with pecans and walnuts. What about a cookie-style snickerdoodle French toast casserole? Dry brioche bread cubes in the oven. Whisk eggs, heavy cream, vanilla extract, and brown sugar with ground cinnamon and nutmeg, and a pinch of salt. Combine and steam in an Instant Pot before garnishing. For a true winter warmer, make pumpkin spice baked French toast, adding cream cheese, heavy cream, and pumpkin purée to the casserole dish of cubed brioche. Bake with a pecan and spiced crumble topping.
Make it boozy
If the words "bourbon caramel" sound yummy then you're going to love one of the best tips to make French toast even more fabulous. And that is, to make it boozy. This works brilliantly if you want to turn a classic breakfast dish into a posh, scrumptious dessert. Add a spoonful of dreamy vanilla ice cream to enhance the sweetness. What about adding a creamy whiskey liqueur to the egg and milk mix? You can also combine it with heavy cream and butter to make a rich sauce so that you get a double shot. Experiment with different flavors of this alcohol, such as salted caramel or strawberry. If you're going for a fruity flavor, then serve with yogurt and fresh berries. This might make a grand brunch that's perfect with a fruity mimosa.
Heat milk with rum and whiskey, spices, and half-and-half. Add this to eggs whisked up with sugar so that you've got a custardy consistency. Dip thick slices of bread such as challah into the mix and fry in a skillet. Add a fruity, boozy sauce by heating rum with berries, brown sugar, and water, plus a little salt. So good. Try adding different types of alcohol such as triple sec, brandy, or a coffee liqueur. You could try pairing your French toast with a brunch-style cocktail using the same spirits.
Stuff it
French toast is all about that gorgeous golden egg coating and the soft bread inside. But why stop the taste sensation there? A list of tips to make French toast even more fabulous has to include the genius idea of stuffing it. Yes, you will wonder why you haven't thought about this one before. And yes, you will make this time and again. For an easy stuffed French toast recipe, flatten crustless slices of bread, spread cream cheese on top, and add tinned peaches. Roll the bread up into cylinders and dip in eggs whisked up with heavy cream, sugar, and cinnamon. Fry the rolls in butter and dip them in cinnamon sugar.
If you love strawberry cheesecake and French toast, then combine the two. Add strawberries and cream cheese to two slices of bread, then dip the sandwich into your eggy mix, and fry as you usually would. Garnish with fresh fruit and a strawberry sauce for the full effect. If you like a savory taste with a little sweetness, then add cheese and tomato ketchup in the middle. Divide into four triangles, then dip into beaten egg and milk with strands of grated carrot and chili flakes creating texture and a little heat.
Serve with a cheese crust
The taste of the eggy part of French toast is determined by what ingredients you add to the mix. In addition to this, one of the most mouthwatering tips to make French toast even more fabulous is to add a cheesy crust. It's hardly culinary rocket science, but the taste will blow you away. Renowned chef and author, J. Kenji López-Alt likes to cover eggy bread with grated Parmesan before frying in a skillet with butter. He suggests adding some of the cheese to the eggs and milk with garlic and chili flakes, too. Decide what type of bread to use and how long you want to soak the bread — sourdough is a good rustic choice that won't turn soggy. This affects the taste tremendously.
Brit TV chef Nigella Lawson also favors a tangy, salty Parmesan crust. To follow her method, soak sourdough bread slices in an egg and milk coating flavored with grated cheese, with Dijon mustard and Worcestershire sauce promising an umami tang and paprika for a little warmth. A simple technique is to whisk eggs and milk with paprika and turmeric, dunk the bread in, then cover with grated hard cheese before frying. You don't put any cheese in with the egg, which helps it stick to the slices. Why not serve with bacon and maple syrup for a cheesy breakfast upgrade?
Whisk up herby eggs
Herbs can elevate so many breakfast foods. With a sprinkling of red pepper flakes and two thick slabs of buttery toasted sourdough, they can turn fried mushrooms into a glorious dish to start the day. They complement omelets, so it makes sense that they are going to give eggy bread a fabulous taste, too. Add parsley to whisked-up eggs and milk. Turn up the luxurious taste with heavy cream and Parmesan, and make a meal out of this dish with garlic paste in the mix as well.
Up the herby element with some fresh chives, oregano, thyme, and ground coriander. Add to eggs and milk with mustard and minced garlic, elevating the flavor of the French toast. Sage is a fantastic herb to use, and you can boost the taste with herb seasoning as well. Chop them finely so that they flavor the eggy outside without being too coarse in texture. Don't hold back from adding other ingredients such as cheese and garnishing with a few herbs.
Bake with apples
What better ingredient to celebrate custardy French toast than apples? Instead of adding berries, now is your chance to make overnight French toast. Spiced flavors elevate an already great dish that's perfect in the morning, as a snack, or even a dessert. Baked in the oven, the aromas that fill the kitchen are swoon-worthy, especially when it's cold outside and you want a warm feeling inside. Soften apple slices in a skillet with butter, brown sugar, and lemon juice, plus cinnamon and nutmeg. Add to a greased ovenproof dish. Top with bread slices, then pour over whisked-up eggs and milk with vanilla extract. Chill overnight, and bake for 35 minutes at 375 F the next day. The bread should be crispy and golden brown. Sweeten up the tartness with a sprinkling of powdered sugar on top.
You can also soak cubes of bread in eggs, milk, and cinnamon before mixing in peeled apple pieces just before baking. Sauté apple slices to add on top and drizzle on maple syrup. What about adding apple cider to the egg? Or maybe apple brandy? Add eggy bread to an ovenproof dish and add an apple layer. Sauté tart apples with maple syrup, brown sugar, and cinnamon in a pan to create a fruity goo. You can bake apple French bread with a fruity layer under the eggy bread, then turn it upside down to serve.
Create a crunchy coating
If you find that French toast often tastes a little too soft, making it bendy and the bread a little soggy, then why not add a little crunch to the outside? This has to be one of the must-try tips to make French toast even more fabulous. So, what are you waiting for? Start with Joanna Gaines' French toast crunch with a Nutella twist. Brown cornflakes on a baking tray in the oven, then add them to homemade caramel and hazelnuts. Once cooled, crush a little. Spread Nutella on flattened brioche slices. Roll up, dip each one in an egg and heavy cream coating, and cover with the sweet and nutty crunch. Fry in butter and serve the rolls with powdered sugar and strawberries.
An easier method is to roll eggy bread in Rice Krispies and fry, giving the eggy mixture a cinnamon twist. If you're using cornflakes in this way, then slightly crush them so that they aren't too large, making sure that they are roughly the same size. For a finer crust, try blitzing Cap'n Crunch in a food processor. These ideas certainly give a whole new meaning to breakfast cereal.
Make a sandwich classic out of it
Make more of a meal out of French toast by turning it into a sandwich for lunch. A fantastic one to try is a classic Monte Cristo sandwich. Add slices of turkey and ham between two robust slices of bread with grated Gruyère. Add Dijon mustard and mayo with minced garlic stirred in. Press down so that the fillings stick together, and dip the sandwich in beaten egg. Fry in butter so that the cheese melts. Talk about an upgrade on a cheese and ham sandwich! Add a gourmet twist with powdered sugar in the beaten egg, along with cream. Make French toast without any fillings. Add frazzled bacon strips and provolone cheese slices between two pieces of French toast with raspberry preserves spread on the bread. Warm in the oven so the cheese melts, and dust with more powdered sugar.
Add cheese and ham to single bread slices that you've flattened with a rolling pin. Roll these up, dip them in beaten egg and milk, and fry in butter. You can add any fillings you like. What about cheese and cooked bacon for breakfast? If you like to start the day with a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, then turn this into a French toast version. Instead of making rolls, just make your sandwich as usual, and dunk the whole sandwich in the eggy mixture before frying.
Cook in a waffle maker
Do you love crispy waffles in the morning? There's something about the crunchy grid texture that tastes so good, especially when butter melts on top and pools in the squares. Mouthwatering. Can't decide between waffles and French toast? You don't need to if you combine both ideas into fantastic French toast waffles. Simply dip a slice of brioche into a cream mix of eggs, cream, plus maple and vanilla extracts. Spice up the taste with cinnamon and nutmeg. Instead of frying in a skillet, cook in a waffle iron.
You can add maple syrup to the mix, and if you want to cut down on the cream, then swap it out for milk or half-and-half. Use a sturdy slice of bread that'll take the branding without disintegrating. For stuffed, savory waffle-style French toast, make a cheese, bacon jam, and fresh fig sandwich. Dip in whatever egg concoction you like before creating the characteristic markings with a waffle machine. You can make homemade bacon jam if you want to make this dish extra special.
Add flour to make a batter
Most French toast recipes include a combination of eggs — no surprise there — and cream or milk. If you want to give the bread a fluffier, thicker coating that's still crispy on the outside, then make up a batter. This has to be one of the all-time simple yet effective tips to make French toast even more fabulous. It might appeal to you if you love the taste of fried batter. And if you feel like pancakes for breakfast, then you might want to give battered bread a try for a change. Here's how.
Make a batter with eggs, flour, and milk. Flavor with vanilla extract and cinnamon, and add a little salt. Mix in some sugar. When you dip the bread slices in, make sure all of the surfaces are covered before frying. What do you enjoy with pancakes? Maple syrup, powdered sugar, and a pat of butter? Add the same toppings. You can also add the syrup to the batter if you can't get enough of it.
Sweeten the egg
Fresh fruit and maple syrup, as well as honey, are perfect accompaniments to French toast. They add sweet flavors and you can mix and match. Salty bacon is a savory bite that pairs amazingly well with maple syrup, while cheese and fruity jellies complement each other if you are stuffing French toast. Another great tip is to inspire a little sweetness in the egg part. Vanilla extract is often added in recipes, but you can also add sugar. If you're already including cinnamon, then the sugar will bring out the warmth of these ingredients in a sweeter way. You might want to add extra sugar if you are using other spices (such as nutmeg or allspice) to create a good balance of complementary flavors.
With cinnamon and sugar in the eggy part, you can echo these notes with the toppings. Use whatever syrup you like to elevate the sugary taste, and mix cinnamon into this before drizzling it over the top of your French toast.
Add cream
In the United Kingdom, double cream is often used in place of heavy cream. The fat content of the British-style cream is considerably higher, making it creamier and way richer. If you can get hold of some, then add it to the egg mixture to elevate the decadence. You might want to give this a miss on an everyday wet Wednesday, but brunch over the weekend or breakfast on a special day over the holidays it's a real treat. You'll still need milk and eggs, and perhaps a few berries to garnish.
Famed chef and businesswoman, Martha Stewart suggests adding heavy cream to the eggs and other ingredients to coat the bread. She likes to use day-old challah so that it's not going to absorb too much of the egg and cream mixture. She also suggests that you can use half-and-half or milk instead. A great topping, whether you've already used cream or not, is whipped cream. With berries and syrup, it becomes a star dish rather than a simple side to a fried breakfast.
Create a festive twist with eggnog
A time of the year when you can hopefully look forward to a few lie-ins, or at least leisurely brunches, is the festive holidays. Special days deserve memorable meals, and since the first one is important in setting the mood and tone of the day, why not give it a Christmassy theme? One of the most interesting tips to make French toast even more fabulous is to make an eggnog version. Whisk eggnog with eggs and flavor with vanilla, cinnamon, and ground nutmeg for a seasonal twist. Add salt to enhance the taste. Make your French toast as you usually would by dipping bread into the eggy mix and frying it in butter in a skillet.
You can use an alcoholic eggnog for French toast. Either way, make sure the bread slices are thick enough that they're not going to droop with the thickened egg coating. What about a dollop of yogurt on the top with brown sugar? It's incredible. If the only eggnog you've got in is non-alcoholic, you can add a little boozy kick with a ton of dark rum. The softer the bread, the more it will soak up the creaminess. This is true the longer you leave it, so for a more pudding-like texture, chill overnight before frying.