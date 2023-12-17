14 Tips To Make French Toast Even More Fabulous

French toast always feels special and sounds far more glamorous than its colloquial moniker, eggy bread. It's the food of laid-back brunches and a feeling of all being right with the world. Served in the right way, it can seem quite elegant considering it's essentially bread soaked in an eggy mix and fried. Whether you like it sweet, savory, or a little of both, it can be the star of the breakfast plate or a side to a plateful of bacon and more.

You can even turn this classic dish into a comfort-food dessert or a lunchtime hot sandwich. It can be a light bite if you prefer or a decadent serving. And as fantastic as French toast is, there's always room for improvement. Try out the following tips to make French toast even more fabulous. There's so much scope for different toppings, too, that you can create a truly impressive breakfast.