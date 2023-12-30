Flavored Foams Belong In More Than Just Your Coffee

Flavored foams are all the rage for sweetening an iced cold brew or coffee drink. The frothy foam not only looks aesthetically appealing when it's piled high atop a refreshing drink, but it also adds a creamy texture the drink doesn't naturally have. But fancy foam is no longer relegated to your morning cup of joe. The practice of adding foam to cocktails is making a comeback, with fancy cocktail bars and mixologists crafting uniquely flavored foams to elevate their drinks. And unlike coffee foams, which tend to be white, cocktail foams can be all different colors and flavors.

Foams can be added to classic cocktails like an old fashioned or a gin fizz and can be created with several different ingredients, though egg whites are a popular choice in many cases. For example, a lavender lemon foam can be created from just egg whites, lavender syrup, and lemon juice. To achieve the proper frothy, foamy texture, just shake the egg white mixture in a whipped cream container before adding it to the drink. For those who don't want egg whites, there are other ways of achieving a rich, thick foam for their drinks.