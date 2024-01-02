Out Of Worcestershire? Make A Bloody Mary With Fish Sauce Instead

There's no drink quite like the Bloody Mary, with its unique combination of tomato juice, vodka, savory seasonings, and sometimes outlandish garnishes. But what do you do if you're whipping up a batch for a boozy brunch and find you're out of one key ingredient — Worcestershire sauce? Smart bartenders look to the east and swap in a popular Asian condiment. It's fish sauce, the pungent, umami-heavy ingredient popular in a variety of Thai, Vietnamese, and other Southeast Asian cuisine.

Fish sauce is more versatile than you may expect. While it's not a perfect match for Worcestershire, it's close enough to create a satisfying drink in a pinch. The similarity is a result of the anchovies, which play a critical role in flavoring both sauces, as well as the extended fermentation process both undergo. While various brands of fish sauce have different ingredients and processes, they can all typically be substituted for Worcestershire on a 1:1 basis in your Bloody Mary recipe.