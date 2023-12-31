The Pop-Tarts Mascot Meme, Explained

One of the creepier tropes in the advertising industry is something called "suicide food": mascots who seem overjoyed to be consumed by humans. Charlie the Tuna, a fish who was endlessly scheming to wind up in a Starkist can, is a prime example, as is Pollo Campero's happy camper(o) chicken. Other iconic, yet disturbing, food mascots include Twinkie the Kid, Mr. Peanut, and the California Raisins, although in more modern times the M&M's Spokescandies have shown a certain reluctance to accept their fate. The Chick-fil-A cows, too, are a prime (beef) example of mascots actively discouraging their own consumption.

Now, however, we once again have a food that seems downright gleeful about the prospect of being eaten –- the Pop-Tarts Bowl's Edible Mascot. This strawberry Pop Tart, played by a costumed actor all tarted up in fabric frosting and sprinkles, danced around on the field throughout the game, but at the culmination climbed into a giant toaster waving a sign that read "Dreams Really Do Come True" and descended to certain doom to the tune of Donna Summer's disco hit "Hot Stuff." A cooked version of them emerged (minus the actor) to be eaten by the victorious Kansas State Wildcats. Not only did the Edible Mascot provide fuel for football players, but was also fodder for social media meme makers eager to weigh in on its darkly silly implications.

