Cannoli Cookies Combine The Best Of 2 Desserts

Before we start talking about cannoli cookies, it's necessary to clear up a little confusion. The kind we are talking about are, first and foremost, pretty typical drop cookies. If you're thinking, "Well, duh, what else would they be?" let us explain: In some contexts, the words "cannoli cookie" are used to refer to the cannoli shell, which itself could be considered a kind of wafer cookie. In fact, if the shell were rolled out flat instead of into a tube, that is exactly what it would be. Other sources, however, may use the phrase "cannoli cookie" to mean an entire cannoli, filling and all. This begs the question, is a cannoli a cookie? Well, if you consider a hot dog to be a sandwich, then such a cookie classification isn't inconceivable.

Semantic digressions aside, let's get back to the cookies. There are numerous different recipes for cannoli cookies, and, as far as we can tell, not one of these could be considered a standard version. Still, the one thing that all of these recipes seem to have in common is that they are meant to have a flavor that is somewhat reminiscent of the classic Sicilian dessert, but they are generally easier to make. Unless you use pre-baked cannoli shells, as is the case in our easy cannoli and pumpkin cannoli recipes. In this case, cannoli cookies are rather more labor-intensive, yet they still retain the advantage of being less likely to get soggy if not eaten ASAP.