11 Best And 5 Worst Things To Order From Paula Deen's Family Kitchen

Paula Deen's Family Kitchen offers a family-style dining experience where each person gets two to four Down Home Dishes (entrées) and four sides to share with the table. Everyone also gets cheddar biscuits and a dessert. Since you're getting to choose from such a wide range of menu items, it's important to start with a plan. It can be tricky knowing what to order at any restaurant, but we have compiled a list of the best and worst menu items at Paula Deen's Family Kitchen to give you a head start. The food there is good, but some menu items are definitely better than others. Once you know what you should and shouldn't order, you're likely to have a better overall experience.

We've looked at hundreds of customer reviews from Paula Deen's family restaurant to find out exactly which menu items will make your mouth happy and which you're more likely to wish you had skipped. Armed with our list of worst and best menu items, you'll be able to make a more informed choice and leave happier next time you visit.