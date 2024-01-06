What Is Beverly Soda And Why Is TikTok In A Love-Hate Relationship With It?

If you've been to Italy, Spain, or France, you likely have tried an aperitif or witnessed locals partaking in this pre-dinner drink. Aperitifs are consumed before a meal to stimulate the appetite and supposedly aid in digestion. This is a great excuse to have a glass of vermouth, brandy, or another of the best aperitifs and socialize before dinner. Non-alcoholic beverages have been part of the aperitifs landscape as well. When Coca-Cola discovered it could create one to help it gain more of a foothold in Italy, it created Beverly in the 1960s.

While Beverly was officially discontinued in 2009, it lives on in the World of Coca-Cola museums, Disney Springs' Coca-Cola store, and Epcot's Club Cool in Florida. At Epcot, guests can also try the Philippines' Royal Watermelon, Madagascar's Bon Bon Anglais, and other Coca-Cola flavors from around the world. While people may genuinely enjoy the flavors from other countries, Beverly has a strong bitter taste that many struggle to get down. For this reason, it's considered by some to be a rite of passage if you go to Epcot and has become a favorite drink to prank friends and family with.

Many have taken to social media to show the disgusted expressions of those who have drunk the beverage after being told that it's the best soda flavor. What's even more surprising and funny is the people who claim they genuinely like the taste of the carbonated drink as their family stares at them expecting a different reaction.