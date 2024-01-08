Sweet And Tart Deep Dish Apple Pie Recipe

While this sweet and tart deep-dish apple pie isn't quite a mile high, recipe developer Patterson Watkins quips that it will "literally elevate your apple pie game." This recipe calls for you to layer three different kinds of apples in a buttery flaky crust sprinkled with coarse sugar, resulting in a pie that's tart-sweet and tender-crisp. Although this pie would make a great addition to a summer picnic, spiced cooked apples are always welcome in the fall and winter months, and this deep-dish pie makes for a comforting and delicious dessert on a cold evening, especially with a scoop of ice cream or a dollop of lightly whipped cream.

You won't need a deep dish pie pan as long as you have a springform pan, which makes for a visually interesting presentation since you'll be able to unmold an intact pie. Watkins feels that the crust in this recipe, while it was designed to be strong enough to support the pie, still manages to have "superior flake and flavor." The real flavor, however, comes from the filling, which she describes as being "well-balanced thanks to the apple trio and aromatic baking spices and orange zest." Watkins includes a spice that you don't find in every apple pie recipe, but as she tells us, "I love the addition of cardamom because it adds warmth and unmatched aromatics."