McDonald's Vs CosMc's Coffee: How Do The Chains' Java Menus Differ?

When McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski informed investors and participants during an earnings call in July 2023 that the company would be opening smaller, more compact McDonald's locations called CosMc's in 2024, they likely had a different image in their heads than what would eventually come to fruition. After all, Kempczinski referenced China's food lockers as one of the inspirations for this new concept, but the reality is something more akin to a drive-thru Starbucks or Caribou Coffee. The beverages are the main focus, but there are also familiar Egg McMuffins as well as newer sandwiches and snacks.

According to McDonald's, "CosMc's menu is rooted in beverage exploration, with bold and unexpected flavor combinations, vibrant colors and functional boosts," but what exactly does that mean for consumers? Every drink is completely customizable, whether you want popping boba added to your Iced Turmeric Spiced Latte or a Vitamin C shot added to your black iced tea. While you can also customize your McCafe latte, options are more limited than what you will find at CosMc's, in part because the menu is so much larger at CosMc's.

For those who have finally been won over by McDonald's coffee but are still on the fence about Cosmc's, there are many similarities and differences between the two. Whether you want something similar to your usual McCafe order or something completely different, you're sure to find it among the many options.