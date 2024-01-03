Like The Bear? Then You'll Love This Coca-Cola And Sprite Commercial

Although the Super Bowl is still a month away, the Coca-Cola company is already rolling out a commercial that seems set to generate Big Game buzz, as described in a report from The Drum. For one thing, the ad industry is in a tizzy over the fact that the commercial hypes up several different brands under the same umbrella, the main ones being Sprite and Coca-Cola. Of more interest to the viewer, however, is likely the fact that the commercial is clearly inspired by the hit Hulu series "The Bear."

The ursine vibes emanating from the ad spot, titled "New Guy," may be due to the fact that it was directed by Chris Storer, who also directs the T.V. show. Storer intended for the commercial to echo a holiday episode called "Fishes" that aired during Season 2 of "The Bear." The setting for the episode was a family get-together, as is the case in the commercial. While the latter includes all of the chaos (and chaos cooking) that fans have come to associate with the show, the ad spot's big, wacky family is seemingly bound together by their shared love of Coca-Cola products.