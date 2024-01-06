Mistakes Everyone Makes When Using An Immersion Blender

An immersion blender might seem like a simple piece of kitchen equipment and, in some ways it is. But even so, many of us make mistakes when using it. Sometimes, the simpler a kitchen gadget seems, the less research people do into the right way to use it, which can lead to errors. Luckily, it isn't hard to learn what to do with an immersion blender and what not to do.

Also known as a hand blender or a stick blender, an immersion blender is a shortcut to perfectly smooth soups and delicious smoothies straight in the pot or the glass, to name just a couple of its more obvious uses. It can save on dishes or the hassle of setting up a bulky piece of equipment compared to using a countertop blender. But like many folks, you're probably guilty of not using the correct container to blend in or scratching cookware. Or, perhaps your only crime is underutilizing it — not realizing it can do all sorts of things, from quickly mixing batters to whipping up homemade mayo.

We're about to tell you about the most common mistakes everyone makes when using an immersion blender. Once you know what you're doing wrong, it's easy to fix things and make better use of this everyday appliance.