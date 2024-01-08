McDonald's Once Sold Hot Dog Snack Wraps. Here's Why You Didn't Know

The hot dog Snack Wrap is a unique McDonald's menu find, and one you might have never heard of. McDonald's Snack Wraps are quite unlike the chain's typical burgers — they feature meats, lettuce, and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla. The American Snack Wrap was launched in 2006 and was marketed as a healthy, light fast food option that was easy to eat on the go. Americans associate Snack Wraps with chicken since that's what was in the original version, but hot dog Snack Wraps were out there, too.

In 2016, McDonald's discontinued the Snack Wrap in the U.S., but international McDonald's menus often fly under Americans' radars. Other countries still have the Snack Wrap, including the U.K., Canada, and South Korea — the latter of which introduced the hot dog Snack Wrap, formally known as the "Sausage Snack Wrap," in 2022. The item featured a hot dog, lettuce, bacon, and a spicy mustard sauce wrapped up in a tortilla. This Snack Wrap was a limited-time menu item, a factor which — combined with its absence at U.S. stores — could explain why its presence was not widely known.