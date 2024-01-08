Add Flour To Your French Toast Batter For A Fluffier Texture
If you're looking for a decadent breakfast treat, it's hard to beat French toast. Combining pillowy bread with sweet, eggy batter, it's as simple as it is delicious. But one easy addition can elevate your French toast to a whole different level — and it's likely already sitting in your pantry.
Simply whisking some flour into the mix is all that's needed, about a quarter-cup for a mixture used on eight slices of bread. The addition thickens the egg-and-milk-based liquid, transforming it from an egg wash-style mixture to a more traditional batter. Naturally, this helps it cling better to each piece. With more batter on the outside, each slice develops an extra-pillowy, fluffy, flavorful coating as a result.
The best part? It's low-cost and requires next to no extra time, with only a bit more whisking to ensure it's evenly dispersed through the liquid. That means you and your hungry fellow diners likely won't even notice the difference — at least, not until you take your first bite.
More tips for perfect French toast
While ordinary all-purpose flour will work fine for this method, you could get the same benefit from alternative flours or even gluten-free ones.
This technique enjoys a spot as one of Mashed's top tips to make your French toast even more fabulous. Others include adding a crunch to your coating with some toasted, crushed cornflakes or rice krispies, which can provide the perfect textural contrast to the soft, bready interior. You can also improve texture while putting a savory spin on your French toast by adding a bit of grated parmesan, either integrated into the egg mixture or sprinkled on the toast immediately before frying, creating a cheesy crust. Others choose to amp up the creaminess with milk alternatives like cream or egg nog, and you can even add a bit of booze like rum and whiskey to the mixture.
With any of these easy additions, you may be shocked at how much improved you find your next batch of this simple yet delicious breakfast dish.