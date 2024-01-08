Add Flour To Your French Toast Batter For A Fluffier Texture

If you're looking for a decadent breakfast treat, it's hard to beat French toast. Combining pillowy bread with sweet, eggy batter, it's as simple as it is delicious. But one easy addition can elevate your French toast to a whole different level — and it's likely already sitting in your pantry.

Simply whisking some flour into the mix is all that's needed, about a quarter-cup for a mixture used on eight slices of bread. The addition thickens the egg-and-milk-based liquid, transforming it from an egg wash-style mixture to a more traditional batter. Naturally, this helps it cling better to each piece. With more batter on the outside, each slice develops an extra-pillowy, fluffy, flavorful coating as a result.

The best part? It's low-cost and requires next to no extra time, with only a bit more whisking to ensure it's evenly dispersed through the liquid. That means you and your hungry fellow diners likely won't even notice the difference — at least, not until you take your first bite.