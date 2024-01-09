You Can Now Wear Velveeta Cheese 'Drip' As A Golden Lip Cuff

Few foods are as debated and polarizing as the creamy, super-processed Velveeta. Made by combining old and new cheeses (such as chunks that fell off a cheese wheel) with an emulsifier to make it smooth, Velveeta's popularity skyrocketed during the Depression and World War II, since the inexpensive product could be used in so many different ways, including everyone's favorite: macaroni and cheese. Yet, despite most people now knowing the negative health effects of super-processed foods, it hasn't disappeared from store shelves. Quite the contrary: There was even a Velveeta shortage in 2014.

Given the cheese product's popularity, it's not surprising that many people have found ways to make Velveeta clothing and merchandise, with Velveeta even enthusiastically dropping a "hypothetical" T-shirt on its X (previously known as Twitter) page. But superfans may be impressed to discover that there's a new product coming to show your devotion: Velveeta has joined forces with celebrity designer George the Jeweler to make limited-edition Velveeta Drip Lip Cuffs.

Made of 14-karat solid gold, the $77 cuff is in the shape of a physical drip of Velveeta and will go on sale on January 9 at georgethejeweler.com. The cuff is the most recent nod to Velveeta's 2023 Popsugar collaboration, "La Dolce Velveeta," which included sunglasses and a necklace.