Cheese In Your Chocolate? Velveeta's New Product Says Yes

Have you ever thought to yourself, when digging into a creamy and cheesy bowl of queso, that it was missing some chocolate? Yeah, we didn't either, but that hasn't stopped Velveeta from releasing a new dessert that combines these two beloved (but rarely paired) ingredients. You read that right, Velveeta is partnering with chocolate company Compartés to release what claims to be the first and only cheese truffle. The chocolate will be called TruffVel, a playful mashup of "truffle" and "Velveeta." In a nod to the brand's iconic shells and cheese, the new truffle will have Velveeta's bright yellow color and will be shaped like shell pasta.

If you're wondering about the flavor, Compartés worked to create a luxurious blend of both white chocolate and cheese sauce. The chocolate company is known for producing high-quality, gourmet chocolates with unique flavors, though this will be the first time it uses processed cheese. The truffles will officially be released on May 9 on Compartes.com. Curious chocolate lovers can purchase a 5-pack for $24.95 while supplies last. If this product seems a bit unusual, creating unique products is par for the course for Velveeta. Some of these creations aren't even edible: In 2022, Velveeta launched its signature orange-yellow colored nail polish that smelled like the cheese product.