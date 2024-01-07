The 3 Spices Essential For Copycat Panera Tomato Soup

Even though Hahn describes this tomato soup as "tast[ing] super fresh," you won't need too many fresh ingredients to make it. The herbs and spices are dried ones, while the tomatoes come from a can. (Well, probably two cans.) Hahn uses San Marzanos, but many cooks feel that this variety isn't worth the hype or the inflated price tag. If you prefer to save your money, you may use any brand of peeled tomatoes you like, even the store-brand ones. The only fresh produce you will need for this soup is the aromatics, but onions and garlic are two of the vegetables that last the longest. Garlic should stay fresh for a few months, as should onions as long as you're not storing them wrong.

In fact, not only are the ingredients in this copycat Panera tomato soup pretty long-lasting, but so is the soup itself. Hahn notes that "it will keep nice in your fridge for up to five days in an airtight container," and adds that "you can freeze it for sure." In the latter case, it will last forever and ever, or at least as long as the freezer does, although you'll probably want to eat it sooner rather than later once you remember it's in there.