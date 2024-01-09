Rizogalo Is The Greek Take On Rice Pudding You Need

As rice pudding is pretty global, it's kind of hard to pinpoint exactly when it arrived in Greece and who brought the recipe. For all we know, it could have been just about any Greek cook who found themselves with leftover rice and thought, hmm, what would happen if I mix in some cream and sugar? Still, people love origin stories that are a bit more elaborate than anonymous person + leftovers, so rizogalo does have a few competing backstories.

The oldest of these stories dates back to some unspecified date between 1453 and 1821. Oddly specific dates, yes, but this is the period when Greece was occupied by the Turks of the Ottoman Empire. If these colonial rulers were the ones to introduce the dish, this would explain any similarities between rizogalo and its Turkish counterpart, sutlac. (Well, that and the fact that most rice puddings tend to be fairly similar.) Yet another claim, however, is that rizogalo dates to later in the 19th century when French cooking became popular in Greece, as the French, you guessed it, have a rice pudding of their own called riz au lait. There's even a third story relating how refugees from Anatolia (which is now part of Turkey) brought the idea of a rice-based pudding to Greece when they showed up in the early 1920s. As far as possible influencers go, looks like the Turks are ahead of the French by a score of 2 to 1.