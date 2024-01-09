Jimmy John's Says Farewell To Kickin' Ranch Sauce With 'Big Ass Bottle'

If you love the deliciously stuffed sandwiches of Jimmy John's, you've likely tried one of the chain's unique condiments, Kickin' Ranch. Upcoming menu changes mean the sauce is leaving Jimmy John's locations as a condiment option for your sandwich as of Jan. 22. Fortunately, passionate "ranch heads" will have one last chance to enjoy it, with a twist.

Jimmy John's says it will sell large commemorative bottles of the Kickin' Ranch, which it's dubbing a "Big Ass Bottle of Kickin' Ranch." It's not clear exactly how big the bottles are but each will be individually numbered as a keepsake.

The bottles will be available exclusively on Jimmy John's online store starting on Jan. 9 for the eye-popping low price of just one cent plus shipping fees. But don't dawdle, however, as just 100 bottles will be sold for 24 hours at most, and in the company's words, "once they are gone, they are gone." You won't be able to hoard the bottles even if it's your favorite condiment as Jimmy John's is limiting purchases to one bottle per person.