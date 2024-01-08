Where You've Heard The Catchy Coors Light Commercial Song Before

Certain commercials can spark memories, even if you can't quite figure out why. For many, Coors Light did just that with a familiar song in its new ad. The advertisement begins with people walking through a busy parking lot while a man sits in a lounge chair with one foot on a Coors Light ice chest. His eyes are glued to a flat-screen television featuring an aerial view of Cincinnati; Detroit and Denver appear to be the football teams playing on the screen.

The setup is reminiscent of a tailgate-style viewing party for major sporting events. The slow-motion ad quickly cuts to an ice chest full of Coors Light beer cans, with the man cracking one open and relaxing while the ambient sound of a western-style song plays in the background. As the man smiles in his chair with his Coors Light, the on-screen text reads, "The official beer of not going to the game."

Notably, the soft, slow voice singing in the background captured viewers' attention, with many wondering where they had heard the song before. The lyrics sung in the commercial were, "His name was King / He had a horse / Along the countryside / I saw him ride." These belong to the song "Lo Chiamavano King (His Name Was King)" by Luis Bacalov, sung by Edda Dell'Orso — and you probably last heard it in "Django Unchained."