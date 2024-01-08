Where You've Heard The Catchy Coors Light Commercial Song Before
Certain commercials can spark memories, even if you can't quite figure out why. For many, Coors Light did just that with a familiar song in its new ad. The advertisement begins with people walking through a busy parking lot while a man sits in a lounge chair with one foot on a Coors Light ice chest. His eyes are glued to a flat-screen television featuring an aerial view of Cincinnati; Detroit and Denver appear to be the football teams playing on the screen.
The setup is reminiscent of a tailgate-style viewing party for major sporting events. The slow-motion ad quickly cuts to an ice chest full of Coors Light beer cans, with the man cracking one open and relaxing while the ambient sound of a western-style song plays in the background. As the man smiles in his chair with his Coors Light, the on-screen text reads, "The official beer of not going to the game."
Notably, the soft, slow voice singing in the background captured viewers' attention, with many wondering where they had heard the song before. The lyrics sung in the commercial were, "His name was King / He had a horse / Along the countryside / I saw him ride." These belong to the song "Lo Chiamavano King (His Name Was King)" by Luis Bacalov, sung by Edda Dell'Orso — and you probably last heard it in "Django Unchained."
The song is a western classic
The song originated from a 1971 Spaghetti Western film of the same name that centered on a bounty hunter's journey. Spaghetti Westerns are typically low-budget films made in Europe by Italian directors. While this sub-genre of western films is where the song got its start, "His Name Was King" has become a classic, with modern audiences likely recognizing it from its appearance on the original soundtrack for the 2012 movie "Django Unchained."
Of course, classic films and beer commercials are very different things, but the song's western flair did catch many viewers' attention — the top comment on a YouTube video showing the ad named the song and received several thankful replies and over 20 likes. Other viewers, however, were confused by the pairing, with one commenter asking, "Why did they choose this song in particular?" and another adding, "Just a truly bizarre, random commercial."
Other commenters begged for the name of the song and raved about how much they loved it. If a song is familiar and catchy, it will likely get viewers' attention, even if it's just a small segment of a short Coors Light commercial.