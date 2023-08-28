Frat Bros Rejoice: Coors Light Made A 'Chill Throne' For Tailgates

Without a doubt, beer companies tend to go all-out when it comes to their merch. For now, however, we might have to give the literal throne to Coors Light, as the brand has just announced its tailgate-ready Chill Throne.

According to a press release shared with Mashed, the latest piece of Coors Light merch includes a footrest and back massager, a built-in cooler and can tap, and a charging station and speakers. Starting September 2, Coors Light will be selling eight of these Chill Thrones, as well as giving one away in a sweepstakes contest.

That being said, in addition to only eight thrones being available, the chairs will cost $750 apiece. Between us, it would probably be a lot more budget-friendly to just get Aldi's summer cooler and a zero-gravity chair from Walmart, but hey, we understand if you're looking for something that's a little more flashy. Too bad the Coors Light model couldn't add on some kind of contraption to let you cook hot dogs in beer, though.