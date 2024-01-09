Hijacking A Coffee Shop With Your Wedding Is Peak Entitlement

Wedding planning can be stressful and expensive, which has led many couples to search for less traditional options for their wedding ceremonies. While eloping has always been possible for those who love the idea of secretly running away together to make the nuptials official, skipping the planning process is not something you should do if you want to show up at an actual wedding venue.

While a coffee shop in itself is a more unique option for a wedding ceremony, the workers at Mansion Society in Indianapolis, Indiana found themselves inadvertent wedding crashers in their own shop. A bride and groom, along with bridesmaids, groomsmen, wedding guests, photographers, and an officiant "took over" the establishment unannounced and proceeded to host a wedding on what was supposed to be an average Sunday. Talk about the ultimate coffee shop faux pas.

According to Mansion Society's Instagram post detailing the series of events, the group of nearly 30 people not only performed a wedding ceremony without booking the coffee shop in advance but blocked regular customers from entering the establishment with their impromptu photoshoot, even asking the baristas to "take coats, purses, and watch personal items as if they had rented [them] out for a private event." The coffee shop is located inside the historic Central State Mansion, which even caused the leasing manager to get involved since the wedding party was never permitted to host an event in the building.