Bacon Cheddar Waffles Recipe

Banish boring breakfasts with the savory charm of these bacon cheddar waffles by recipe developer Catherine Brookes. Imagine golden waffles infused with the irresistible combination of crispy bacon, melted cheddar cheese, and the fresh kick of green onions. Crafted with everyday kitchen staples, this recipe strikes the perfect balance between simplicity and flavor.

These waffles deliver a satisfying crunch on the outside and a light, fluffy texture on the inside, where the rich saltiness of the bacon meets the creaminess of melted cheddar. These also make the perfect canvas for adding a range of delicious savory toppings. No need for fancy cooking techniques here — our approach ensures a fuss-free and incredibly tasty breakfast treat, and the only appliance you'll need is a classic waffle iron. If you're used to adding sweet fillings and toppings to your waffles, give this savory variation a try and you just might convert to the savory side for good.