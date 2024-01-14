Bacon Cheddar Waffles Recipe
Banish boring breakfasts with the savory charm of these bacon cheddar waffles by recipe developer Catherine Brookes. Imagine golden waffles infused with the irresistible combination of crispy bacon, melted cheddar cheese, and the fresh kick of green onions. Crafted with everyday kitchen staples, this recipe strikes the perfect balance between simplicity and flavor.
These waffles deliver a satisfying crunch on the outside and a light, fluffy texture on the inside, where the rich saltiness of the bacon meets the creaminess of melted cheddar. These also make the perfect canvas for adding a range of delicious savory toppings. No need for fancy cooking techniques here — our approach ensures a fuss-free and incredibly tasty breakfast treat, and the only appliance you'll need is a classic waffle iron. If you're used to adding sweet fillings and toppings to your waffles, give this savory variation a try and you just might convert to the savory side for good.
Gather the ingredients for bacon cheddar waffles
For the base of the waffle batter, you'll need just six basic ingredients: all-purpose flour, baking powder, sugar, salt, eggs, and milk. You'll cook bacon strips in olive oil separately to ensure that they're nice and crispy once they go into the waffle batter. To round out the savory waffles, you'll also need green onions and shredded cheddar cheese.
Step 1: Whisk the dry ingredients
Whisk together the flour, baking powder, sugar, and salt in a mixing bowl.
Step 2: Mix the wet ingredients
In a separate bowl, whisk the eggs and milk.
Step 3: Combine wet and dry ingredients
Combine the wet and dry ingredients and whisk until combined. Set aside.
Step 4: Heat oil in pan
Add the oil to a frying pan over medium-high heat.
Step 5: Fry the bacon
Fry the bacon until browned on both sides, about 3 minutes per side.
Step 6: Chop bacon
Allow the bacon to cool a little, then use scissors to chop it into small pieces over the pan.
Step 7: Add the green onion
Add the green onion to the pan and fry with the bacon on medium heat for another 3 minutes.
Step 8: Mix everything into waffle batter
Add the cheese, bacon, and green onion to the waffle batter and stir well.
Step 9: Preheat waffle maker
Preheat your waffle maker and brush with a little oil.
Step 10: Fill waffle maker
Spoon the waffle batter into the waffle maker.
Step 11: Cook waffles
Close the lid and cook for about 6 minutes, until nicely browned. Repeat until each waffle is cooked.
Step 12: Garnish and serve
Serve the waffles with extra chopped green onions.
What pairs well with bacon cheddar waffles?
These waffles are wonderful all on their own, but also make a great base on which to build a fully-loaded savory breakfast. If you're craving heartiness, pair these golden wonders with fried or scrambled eggs, bacon, breakfast sausages, halloumi, or fried mushrooms and tomatoes to create the ultimate breakfast ensemble. A healthy dollop of creamy guacamole or sour cream is another delicious savory option. Or, you could even try pairing with a simple green salad or roasted vegetables for some wholesome balance.
For a bit of a twist, why not mix things up by combining sweet and savory. Serve the waffles with vibrant berries or sliced apples. A spoonful of Greek yogurt and drizzle of maple syrup are the perfect finishing touches that add sweetness without going overboard. Whether your taste leans towards sweet or savory, experimenting with different toppings transforms these waffles into a breakfast that suits your tastebuds.
Can you prep the waffle batter in advance?
Preparing the waffle batter in advance is a game-changer for busy mornings or when you want to streamline your breakfast routine. Simply mix the dry ingredients and wet ingredients separately before combining into a batter, as described in the recipe. Once you have the base prepped, this can be stored in a bowl covered with plastic wrap in the fridge for up to three days. Store the fried green onion and bacon bits together in another airtight container, and the shredded cheese in another.
When you're ready to whip up the waffles, simply add the bacon, onion and cheese to the batter and stir through. Ensuring the bacon and cheese are added right before cooking helps to maintain their freshness and texture. From there, it's just a matter of firing up the waffle maker and cooking the waffles as you would normally. With this time-saving hack, you can indulge in the goodness of homemade bacon cheddar waffles without the morning rush.
- 2 ⅓ cups all purpose flour
- 1 tablespoon + 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 1 tablespoon sugar
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 2 large eggs
- 2 cups milk
- 2 teaspoons olive oil
- 6 strips streaky bacon
- 3 green onions, chopped, plus more for serving
- 1 cup grated cheddar cheese
|Calories per Serving
|574
|Total Fat
|29.2 g
|Saturated Fat
|12.2 g
|Trans Fat
|0.1 g
|Cholesterol
|133.3 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|54.2 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.8 g
|Total Sugars
|8.1 g
|Sodium
|797.0 mg
|Protein
|22.6 g