Bacon Cheddar Waffles Recipe

Two plates of bacon cheddar waffles Catherine Brookes/Mashed
By Catherine Brookes and Mashed Staff/

Banish boring breakfasts with the savory charm of these bacon cheddar waffles by recipe developer Catherine Brookes. Imagine golden waffles infused with the irresistible combination of crispy bacon, melted cheddar cheese, and the fresh kick of green onions. Crafted with everyday kitchen staples, this recipe strikes the perfect balance between simplicity and flavor.

These waffles deliver a satisfying crunch on the outside and a light, fluffy texture on the inside, where the rich saltiness of the bacon meets the creaminess of melted cheddar. These also make the perfect canvas for adding a range of delicious savory toppings. No need for fancy cooking techniques here — our approach ensures a fuss-free and incredibly tasty breakfast treat, and the only appliance you'll need is a classic waffle iron. If you're used to adding sweet fillings and toppings to your waffles, give this savory variation a try and you just might convert to the savory side for good.

Gather the ingredients for bacon cheddar waffles

Bacon cheddar waffle ingredients laid out Catherine Brookes/Mashed

For the base of the waffle batter, you'll need just six basic ingredients: all-purpose flour, baking powder, sugar, salt, eggs, and milk. You'll cook bacon strips in olive oil separately to ensure that they're nice and crispy once they go into the waffle batter. To round out the savory waffles, you'll also need green onions and shredded cheddar cheese.

Step 1: Whisk the dry ingredients

Flour mixture whisked in bowl Catherine Brookes/Mashed

Whisk together the flour, baking powder, sugar, and salt in a mixing bowl.

Step 2: Mix the wet ingredients

Milk and egg mixture whisked in bowl Catherine Brookes/Mashed

In a separate bowl, whisk the eggs and milk.

Step 3: Combine wet and dry ingredients

Waffle batter whisked in bowl Catherine Brookes/Mashed

Combine the wet and dry ingredients and whisk until combined. Set aside.

Step 4: Heat oil in pan

Oil heating in frying pan Catherine Brookes/Mashed

Add the oil to a frying pan over medium-high heat.

Step 5: Fry the bacon

Bacon frying in pan Catherine Brookes/Mashed

Fry the bacon until browned on both sides, about 3 minutes per side.

Step 6: Chop bacon

Chopped bacon frying in pan Catherine Brookes/Mashed

Allow the bacon to cool a little, then use scissors to chop it into small pieces over the pan.

Step 7: Add the green onion

Bacon and green onion in frying pan Catherine Brookes/Mashed

Add the green onion to the pan and fry with the bacon on medium heat for another 3 minutes.

Step 8: Mix everything into waffle batter

Bacon cheddar waffle batter in bowl Catherine Brookes/Mashed

Add the cheese, bacon, and green onion to the waffle batter and stir well.

Step 9: Preheat waffle maker

Waffle maker brushed with oil Catherine Brookes/Mashed

Preheat your waffle maker and brush with a little oil.

Step 10: Fill waffle maker

Bacon cheddar waffle batter in waffle maker Catherine Brookes/Mashed

Spoon the waffle batter into the waffle maker.

Step 11: Cook waffles

Bacon cheddar waffle in waffle maker Catherine Brookes/Mashed

Close the lid and cook for about 6 minutes, until nicely browned. Repeat until each waffle is cooked.

Step 12: Garnish and serve

waffle with green onions Catherine Brookes/Mashed

Serve the waffles with extra chopped green onions.

What pairs well with bacon cheddar waffles?

Bacon cheddar waffles with piece on fork Catherine Brookes/Mashed

These waffles are wonderful all on their own, but also make a great base on which to build a fully-loaded savory breakfast. If you're craving heartiness, pair these golden wonders with fried or scrambled eggs, bacon, breakfast sausages, halloumi, or fried mushrooms and tomatoes to create the ultimate breakfast ensemble. A healthy dollop of creamy guacamole or sour cream is another delicious savory option. Or, you could even try pairing with a simple green salad or roasted vegetables for some wholesome balance. 

For a bit of a twist, why not mix things up by combining sweet and savory. Serve the waffles with vibrant berries or sliced apples. A spoonful of Greek yogurt and drizzle of maple syrup are the perfect finishing touches that add sweetness without going overboard. Whether your taste leans towards sweet or savory, experimenting with different toppings transforms these waffles into a breakfast that suits your tastebuds. 

Can you prep the waffle batter in advance?

Bacon cheddar waffles on plate Catherine Brookes/Mashed

Preparing the waffle batter in advance is a game-changer for busy mornings or when you want to streamline your breakfast routine. Simply mix the dry ingredients and wet ingredients separately before combining into a batter, as described in the recipe. Once you have the base prepped, this can be stored in a bowl covered with plastic wrap in the fridge for up to three days. Store the fried green onion and bacon bits together in another airtight container, and the shredded cheese in another. 

When you're ready to whip up the waffles, simply add the bacon, onion and cheese to the batter and stir through. Ensuring the bacon and cheese are added right before cooking helps to maintain their freshness and texture. From there, it's just a matter of firing up the waffle maker and cooking the waffles as you would normally. With this time-saving hack, you can indulge in the goodness of homemade bacon cheddar waffles without the morning rush.

Bacon Cheddar Waffles Recipe
No Ratings
Though waffles typically take a sweet approach, this recipe puts a savory twist on the classic by incorporating bacon, cheese, and green onion.
Prep Time
10
minutes
Cook Time
39
minutes
Servings
5
waffles
Bacon cheddar waffles on plate
Total time: 49 minutes
Ingredients
  • 2 ⅓ cups all purpose flour
  • 1 tablespoon + 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1 tablespoon sugar
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • 2 large eggs
  • 2 cups milk
  • 2 teaspoons olive oil
  • 6 strips streaky bacon
  • 3 green onions, chopped, plus more for serving
  • 1 cup grated cheddar cheese
Directions
  1. Whisk together the flour, baking powder, sugar, and salt in a mixing bowl.
  2. In a separate bowl, whisk the eggs and milk.
  3. Combine the wet and dry ingredients and whisk until combined. Set aside.
  4. Add the oil to a frying pan over medium-high heat.
  5. Fry the bacon until browned on both sides, about 3 minutes per side.
  6. Allow the bacon to cool a little, then use scissors to chop it into small pieces over the pan.
  7. Add the green onion to the pan and fry with the bacon on medium heat for another 3 minutes.
  8. Add the cheese, bacon, and green onion to the waffle batter and stir well.
  9. Preheat your waffle maker and brush with a little oil.
  10. Spoon the waffle batter into the waffle maker.
  11. Close the lid and cook for about 6 minutes, until nicely browned. Repeat until each waffle is cooked.
  12. Serve the waffles with extra chopped green onions.
Nutrition
Calories per Serving 574
Total Fat 29.2 g
Saturated Fat 12.2 g
Trans Fat 0.1 g
Cholesterol 133.3 mg
Total Carbohydrates 54.2 g
Dietary Fiber 1.8 g
Total Sugars 8.1 g
Sodium 797.0 mg
Protein 22.6 g
The information shown is Edamam’s estimate based on available ingredients and preparation. It should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist’s advice.
