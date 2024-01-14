The Single Ingredient To Make Pizza Restaurant-Worthy

When you think about the best pizza you've ever had, odds are it was a pretty straightforward pie. That's because the philosophy of Italian cooking is uncomplicated: Allow the ingredients' freshness to shine by using the simplest techniques possible. With that in mind, crafting a restaurant-quality pizza at home doesn't require a whole lot of bells and whistles. According to James Beard Award-winning chef Dan Kluger, the secret to the perfect pie is homemade pizza sauce.

If your homemade pizza isn't quite living up to your expectations, it's likely because you've overlooked one very important ingredient in your sauce: real tomatoes. Kluger told Mashed as much in an exclusive interview. "My main thing is staying away from pre-made sauce," he explained.

When it comes to the wood-oven pizzas Kluger serves at Loring Place and Washington Squares — his Michelin-recommended restaurant in Greenwich Village, and his to-go-only pizza concept inspired by Loring Place's popular grandma pizza, respectively — he likes to keep the sauce simple. "My preference is something like Jersey Fresh canned tomatoes or Muir Glen Organic," he told Mashed. "[The tomatoes] just get crushed with some good extra virgin olive oil and salt."