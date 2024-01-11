Oyster Sauce Gives Roasted Vegetables An Umami Boost
Oyster sauce, a staple in Chinese, Vietnamese, Thai, and various other Asian cuisines, possesses the unique skill of turning simple, straightforward fare into mouthwatering masterpieces. The savory condiment — which was invented accidentally in the late 19th century when restaurateur Lee Kum Sheung overcooked a batch of soup — contributes to many cultural cuisines' major flavor profiles and has become a must-have in kitchens around the world. If you have a basic plate of roasted veggies, then oyster sauce is the bottled-up secret to making them the ultimate umami side or entree.
At its core, oyster sauce is crafted from a blend of oyster extract, cornstarch, salt, sugar, MSG (monosodium glutamate), and other seasonings. Every drop of the dark brown, viscous liquid embodies a balance of sweet and salty notes, which are absorbed by whatever it touches. It's revered globally for its ability to impart a distinctive depth and complexity to practically any vegetable. And unlike its cousin, fish sauce, oyster sauce doesn't boast a particularly fishy flavor.
When drizzled over roasted vegetables, oyster sauce acts as an alchemist, magnifying each veggie's inherent taste while introducing a brand-new layer of sophistication. Adding oyster sauce to restaurant-style green beans, for instance, shines the spotlight on an already tender, pleasantly aromatic dish. The beans' charred notes beautifully complement the sauce's famous piquancy.
Virtually every veggie deserves oyster sauce
While some condiments can overpower the subtleties of certain foods, oyster sauce pairs extraordinarily with an array of vegetables, from carrots' and squashes' earthy sweetness to the delicate bitterness of bok choy, asparagus, and Brussels sprouts. Instead of masking natural flavors with a far-too-briny blanket, oyster sauce accentuates veggies' characteristic profiles. It may even pave the way for some picky eaters to try new produce.
The sauce's versatility means it can also be used in stews, dressings, meatballs, stir-fries, marinades, sandwiches, omelets, or (of course) as a finishing touch for your favorite vegetables. In a colorful medley of roasted zucchini, carrots, onions, tomatoes, baby corn, bell peppers, eggplant, and whatever else you're craving, a splash of oyster sauce kicks things up a notch without overpowering the main attraction.
But oyster sauce can be used as much more than just a last-minute garnish. It can play a role in several stages throughout the cooking process, each yielding somewhat different results. Marinating vegetables in a generous mixture of oyster sauce, garlic, and ginger before roasting allows the ingredients to soak up one another's flavors. Alternatively, an oyster sauce glaze applied in the final moments of roasting imparts a lovely, glossy coating while intensifying the umami essence many seek out in their meals.