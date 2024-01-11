Oyster Sauce Gives Roasted Vegetables An Umami Boost

Oyster sauce, a staple in Chinese, Vietnamese, Thai, and various other Asian cuisines, possesses the unique skill of turning simple, straightforward fare into mouthwatering masterpieces. The savory condiment — which was invented accidentally in the late 19th century when restaurateur Lee Kum Sheung overcooked a batch of soup — contributes to many cultural cuisines' major flavor profiles and has become a must-have in kitchens around the world. If you have a basic plate of roasted veggies, then oyster sauce is the bottled-up secret to making them the ultimate umami side or entree.

At its core, oyster sauce is crafted from a blend of oyster extract, cornstarch, salt, sugar, MSG (monosodium glutamate), and other seasonings. Every drop of the dark brown, viscous liquid embodies a balance of sweet and salty notes, which are absorbed by whatever it touches. It's revered globally for its ability to impart a distinctive depth and complexity to practically any vegetable. And unlike its cousin, fish sauce, oyster sauce doesn't boast a particularly fishy flavor.

When drizzled over roasted vegetables, oyster sauce acts as an alchemist, magnifying each veggie's inherent taste while introducing a brand-new layer of sophistication. Adding oyster sauce to restaurant-style green beans, for instance, shines the spotlight on an already tender, pleasantly aromatic dish. The beans' charred notes beautifully complement the sauce's famous piquancy.