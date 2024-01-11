Milk And Butter Are The Key To Makeshift Heavy Cream

It happens to the best of us. We're in the kitchen, ready to cook, only to realize we have forgotten one of the key ingredients. The question flashes across our mind: Is it worth going to the store or do we just wing it with what we've got in the cupboard?

Heavy cream is a versatile tool to have in your culinary inventory, used to prepare a variety of dishes like a fettuccine Alfredo recipe or a cream of onion soup recipe. It's also the key ingredient to composing a delicious, homemade whipped cream recipe. There are a wealth of substitutes for heavy cream if you're in a pinch and most of these replacements are grocery store staples or easy to dig out of the fridge.

In terms of ease of access, a combination of milk and butter is by far your best bet to replicate heavy cream or come close if you find yourself without the genuine article. Let's face it, though; if you're out of milk and butter, your kitchen stock situation is far more dire than a lack of heavy cream.