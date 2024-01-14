Chocolate Orange Overnight Oats Recipe
Savor the indulgent fusion of rich chocolate and vibrant orange in this delightful cocoa-citrus overnight oats recipe by Catherine Brookes. Packed with wholesome ingredients, this breakfast feels like the ultimate treat while offering a super nutritious start to your day.
Hearty oats and chia seeds form the base of this breakfast fare, soaked in creamy milk to create a luscious, pudding-like texture. The addition of cocoa powder brings a velvety chocolate richness, perfectly balanced by the natural sweetness of a little maple syrup. Diced oranges and a sprinkle of orange zest infuse a burst of citrusy brightness.
The assembly for these overnight oats couldn't be easier — simply throw everything together the night before, allowing the oats to absorb the flavors overnight. You can even prep a larger batch and enjoy the oats throughout the week, while conveniently ensuring that you don't have to scramble in the morning to find a breakfast option.
Gather the ingredients for chocolate orange overnight oats
Here's what you'll need to make a delicious batch of chocolate orange overnight oats: rolled oats, chia seeds, milk, cocoa powder, maple syrup, diced orange and orange zest. You can of course switch up the milk for your favorite plant-based alternative if desired.
Step 1: Add ingredients to bowl
Add the oats, chia seeds, milk, cocoa powder, maple syrup, and orange zest to a mixing bowl.
Step 2: Stir
Stir well to combine.
Step 3: Add the orange slices
Add the diced orange and mix through.
Step 4: Transfer to jars and chill
Transfer the mixture to jars or other airtight containers and place in the fridge overnight, at least 8 hours.
Step 5: Garnish and serve
Serve chilled, optionally with extra orange slices for garnish.
Do chocolate orange overnight oats provide any nutritional benefits?
This tasty breakfast recipe is packed with nutritious ingredients. With the goodness of oats and chia seeds, as well as fresh orange, it brings an array of health benefits to the table. Oats, a nutritional powerhouse, are a rich source of dietary fiber, promoting digestive health and providing a sustained release of energy. The addition of chia seeds not only contributes to the hearty texture but also enhances the nutrient profile with omega-3 fatty acids, protein, and antioxidants.
The vibrant duo of chocolate and orange doesn't just fill the oat mixture with deliciousness; the fruit in particular brings a dose of antioxidants and vitamin C to the mix. There's also nothing stopping you from upping your fruit intake and including other favorites like berries or bananas. Even if you enjoy the recipe as-is, you'll be feeling full and satisfied and ready to take on your day thanks to these hearty oats.
Can you switch up the inclusions in these oats?
We think the combination of chocolate and orange is a match made in heaven, but if you're not a fan of this duo, there's plenty of room to customize the flavors to suit your preferences. Consider incorporating a medley of berries like strawberries, raspberries, or blueberries for a burst of fruity freshness. Alternatively, experiment with nuttiness by adding a dollop of almond or peanut butter, or even a sprinkle of chopped nuts. For a tropical twist, infuse the oats with coconut flakes and a splash of coconut milk. Chopped pineapple makes for a great addition to this too.
Don't hesitate to get creative with spices like cinnamon or nutmeg, or different sweeteners such as honey or agave syrup. Whatever flavor combination you're in the mood for, the possibilities are endless, so let your taste buds guide the way to a personalized overnight oat experience.
- 1 cup oats
- 3 tablespoons chia seeds
- 1 ⅓ cups milk
- 2 tablespoons cocoa powder
- 2 tablespoons maple syrup
- 1 tablespoon orange zest
- 1 orange, diced, plus more for serving
|Calories per Serving
|588
|Total Fat
|17.0 g
|Saturated Fat
|5.0 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|16.3 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|92.1 g
|Dietary Fiber
|18.3 g
|Total Sugars
|26.5 g
|Sodium
|78.0 mg
|Protein
|23.0 g