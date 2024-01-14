Chocolate Orange Overnight Oats Recipe

Savor the indulgent fusion of rich chocolate and vibrant orange in this delightful cocoa-citrus overnight oats recipe by Catherine Brookes. Packed with wholesome ingredients, this breakfast feels like the ultimate treat while offering a super nutritious start to your day.

Hearty oats and chia seeds form the base of this breakfast fare, soaked in creamy milk to create a luscious, pudding-like texture. The addition of cocoa powder brings a velvety chocolate richness, perfectly balanced by the natural sweetness of a little maple syrup. Diced oranges and a sprinkle of orange zest infuse a burst of citrusy brightness.

The assembly for these overnight oats couldn't be easier — simply throw everything together the night before, allowing the oats to absorb the flavors overnight. You can even prep a larger batch and enjoy the oats throughout the week, while conveniently ensuring that you don't have to scramble in the morning to find a breakfast option.