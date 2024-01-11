What Is A Whole Food, Anyway?

Everyone's body has different needs, so finding a healthy diet that works for your specific constitution can sometimes be an exercise in trial and error. One thing experts do seem to agree on, however, is that packing your diet full of whole foods is an excellent way to give your body the nutrients it needs without having to consume all the junk that it doesn't.

To understand what a whole food actually is, we must first understand the meaning of processed food. While the term has developed a somewhat sinister reputation in the modern lexicon, the U.S. Department of Agriculture defines processed food as any food that has undergone a process that alters it from its natural state. By this definition, even those foods considered healthy — like frozen fruit, cut celery, or canned fish — fall under the blanket of processed food.

Whole foods, on the other hand, are foods that are left as close to their natural state as possible. Defined as having little to no processing and no additives, foods like fresh fruit and vegetables, whole grains like brown rice and oats, and other dry goods like nuts, beans, seeds, and lentils are all considered whole foods, according to NYC Health. While chicken tenders and meatloaf don't make the cut, unprocessed meat and fish can also be added to the list, depending on who you ask, the British Heart Foundation reports.