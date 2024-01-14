Mosaic Sushi Waffles Look Almost Too Beautiful To Eat

It takes up to 10 years of training to become a professional sushi chef. However, Alexa Santos, who is known on TikTok and Instagram as @alexawhatsfordinner, may have cracked the code for how to make a beautiful sushi-inspired dinner with no training required. The content creator took the social media world by storm last year with their viral mosaic sushi waffles, which look almost too beautiful to eat. Note that we said "almost," because who wants to spend the time making a delicious meal just to stare at it without taking a bite?

You'll need a waffle maker to make this trendy dish, but you won't be making a traditional breakfast waffle. Instead, the kitchen appliance is going to be used to make a crispy rice waffle, which will serve as the base for your edible work of art. After greasing your waffle maker, load it up with cooked sushi rice and cook until you have a crispy exterior that is a nice golden brown color.

Now comes the fun part. Pick out your favorite sushi ingredients, such as tuna, salmon, and avocado, and cut them into small cubes. Then arrange the various ingredients by placing one cube in each of the rice waffle's pockets, alternating between them to create a mosaic-style pattern. Top with garnishes like wasabi, Kewpie mayo, or ginger, and you're ready to dig in. Just make sure to snap a picture of your mosaic sushi waffle so you can admire it long after it's been devoured.