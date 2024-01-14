Making Instant Mashed Potatoes? Mix In The Canned Kind For Better Texture

Mashed potatoes are a great side dish to make when you want to show a little extra effort. Add some gravy, and it almost feels like a special occasion. But not everyone has the time or energy to make homemade mashed potatoes. Unfortunately, the instant variety often leaves a lot to be desired. if you want to improve the taste and texture without the extra effort, adding a can of cooked new potatoes is a good way to upgrade your instant mashed potatoes.

Before you open the can and dump it in, there are a couple of extra steps needed. After they've been drained and rinsed, bring the potatoes to a boil in a pan with about ¼ cup of milk, then lightly mash them before adding to the instant mashed potatoes. Once they're mixed in, you can mash it all together to your desired lumpiness.

Besides camouflaging that your mashed potatoes aren't made from scratch, new potatoes are virtually the same as mature potatoes. According to Tufts University's Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy, they're great sources of potassium and B6, which help with heart function, blood pressure, red blood cell production, and support of the brain and nervous system. So you can discreetly improve your instant potatoes' texture and increase its nutritional value.