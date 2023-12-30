14 Ways To Upgrade Your Steamed Vegetables

Give steamed veggies an aromatic boost with fresh herbs. Choose bold rosemary, tarragon, or sage or the fresh essence of parsley or thyme. You can sprinkle chopped herbs on veggies once you serve them or toss them in an herby mix while they are hot to extract the herbal notes. Another great way to upgrade the flavor is by adding them when they are steaming. There are several ways you can do this. Add fresh herbs to the water in your steamer and keep it bubbling away on a low setting so that the herby steam permeates the veg.

You can also marinate veggies in herbs, with oil or butter, before steaming. For a more intense flavor, try steaming the veggies in a suitable steam-proof bag along with herbs. Try mixing and matching herbs to create different notes from earthy and woodsy to citrusy and aniseedy. Another option is to add sprigs of herbs with the veggies in the steamer basket. Other great herbs to use are oregano and marjoram. Steam vegetables with herbs and lemon slices, adding these to the water before you heat it. As it boils, the aromas are already filling the pan by the time you add veggies. Try this with whatever vegetables you like. Herbs and lemon pair well with green beans and asparagus.