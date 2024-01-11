Costco May Start Scanning Membership Cards Before You Enter

Costco's membership requirements used to be a lot different than they are now, and it seems that yet another change is in store. Shoppers know there are some rules you must follow at Costco to be a member of the wholesale chain, one of which is having your Costco card on hand to show an employee as you enter. It appears, however, that a recent change shown in a January 7 Reddit post may make this policy a bit more serious: Some locations have started scanning membership cards at the entrance.

The post racked up almost 7,000 upvotes in just four days, with many commenters noting that they'd witnessed customers getting turned away for displaying someone else's membership card. Others mentioned that the practice of scanning cards at the entrance has already been in place at Costco locations outside of the U.S. A Reddit user in a separate thread explained that when the card is scanned, a large version of its ID photo appears on a screen in front of the employee, which helps crack down on folks borrowing other people's cards.

The company's desire to keep this practice at bay comes as no surprise. In 2023, CFO Richard Galanti told the Wall Street Journal that while "a really small percent of members" share their cards with someone else, it's still important to prevent this. He added, "When you're dealing with millions of transactions, even a very small percentage is something you would want to correct."