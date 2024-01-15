Nick Jonas Takes His Tuna Way Too Seriously, But Honestly, We're Here For It

Nick Jonas once told his wife Priyanka Chopra that he wasn't a "man of too many words." However, he apparently wasn't talking about tuna fish when he made that admission. Back in 2018, the boy bander got serious (maybe even too serious) about his love for the canned protein in a series of posts to his Instagram story that also included a detailed tutorial about how he prepares the high-protein pantry staple.

"I've been a tuna enthusiast for a long time now," Jonas, who makes up one-third of the Jonas Brothers, told his viewers in the string of video clips, noting that the role is hard for some people to understand. "It's sort of a niche market these days. A lot of people are heading towards the pre-packaged, pre-made stuff that you can get at any one of your...places that are gonna sell you just a fancy tuna fish...lots of bells, lots of whistles. But what you want to do is have that personal connection with your tuna," he added.

For Jonas, that means making his own tuna salad, which he does with a somewhat non-traditional can of chile lime-flavored tuna from the brand Safe Catch. The "Shark Tank" product has a slightly off-putting look. However, the"Jealous" singer advises his fellow tuna fish fans to not let that fool them. "This is premium tuna," he assures.