Is McDonald's Strawberry And Crème Pie Making A Limited-Time Return?
Plenty of folks know that McDonald's pies are surprisingly delicious. The famous fast food chain has had many different flavors of pie over the years. But, there's one fan favorite, in particular, that McDonald's lovers have hoped to see return to the menu. And, rumor has it that those fans will soon be getting their wish. While it has yet to be confirmed by McDonald's, speculation is building that we'll soon be able to get our hands on the strawberry and crème pies once again.
Thanks to a January 11 Instagram post from the popular food review account Snackolator, rumors have been swirling that the beloved strawberry and crème pies are soon to return to a McDonald's near you. If the rumors are true, these pies would be sweeping in for the winter season to replace the custard-filled and rainbow sprinkle-coated holiday pies now that the holiday season has passed. In just one day, the Instagram post garnered over 3,000 likes, proving that plenty of folks would love to see these pies return. For those who haven't tried them in the past, the strawberry and crème pies are a twist on the classic McDonald's pie, with a small, pie crust pocket that's easy to enjoy on-the-go. The pie is filled with strawberry filling on one side and sweet crème on the other.
This wouldn't be the first time the strawberry and crème pies returned
Strawberry and crème pies first hit the McDonald's menu in 2012. The pies arrived in the springtime alongside a strawberry milkshake as refreshing seasonal treats. The fruity pastry then returned in March 2023 for a limited time. Based on that, it certainly wouldn't be surprising to see it grace menus once again. It has previously been a seasonal springtime option, so eager fans may need to wait a few months to get their hands on one of the sweet and tart pies. Though, according to Snackolater, the pies have already made their return in some markets.
When the strawberry and crème pies first arrived on the scene, you could get your hands on one for just 89 cents. These days, McDonald's pies go for anywhere between 99 cents and $2.50. Still, based on the public reactions to this particular pie flavor, it's safe to assume that this price would be worth it for many.