Is McDonald's Strawberry And Crème Pie Making A Limited-Time Return?

Plenty of folks know that McDonald's pies are surprisingly delicious. The famous fast food chain has had many different flavors of pie over the years. But, there's one fan favorite, in particular, that McDonald's lovers have hoped to see return to the menu. And, rumor has it that those fans will soon be getting their wish. While it has yet to be confirmed by McDonald's, speculation is building that we'll soon be able to get our hands on the strawberry and crème pies once again.

Thanks to a January 11 Instagram post from the popular food review account Snackolator, rumors have been swirling that the beloved strawberry and crème pies are soon to return to a McDonald's near you. If the rumors are true, these pies would be sweeping in for the winter season to replace the custard-filled and rainbow sprinkle-coated holiday pies now that the holiday season has passed. In just one day, the Instagram post garnered over 3,000 likes, proving that plenty of folks would love to see these pies return. For those who haven't tried them in the past, the strawberry and crème pies are a twist on the classic McDonald's pie, with a small, pie crust pocket that's easy to enjoy on-the-go. The pie is filled with strawberry filling on one side and sweet crème on the other.