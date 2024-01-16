Does Anyone Know Who The Head Baker Is For Last Crumb's Cookies?

When you read the About section on Last Crumb's website, you begin to envision the Head Baker as a mythical being. Several questions arise. Who is he? How delicious are Last Crumb cookies that they cost $140 (and up) for a dozen? The text reads that "The Head Baker was born somewhere in L.A. He grew up inspired by the streetwear of Fairfax and stimulated by the buzz of Hollywood. He was fed up with the everyday BS that was known as everyday life... Bored of the noise, the Head Baker quit his job and moved out to Hollywood with a buddy that was willing to accept just a few crumbs for rent..."

While the answer to the pricing question is subjective based on taste preferences, most who have tried them agree that the cookies seem to be very high quality. As for the Head Baker's identity, he seems to be co-owner Derek Jaeger.

In interviews with co-owner Alana Arnold, she's made many references to Last Crumb's beginnings. For example, talking with Angeleno Magazine, she said, "My co-founder Derek Jaeger and I have been friends for well over a decade, and we initially bonded over our passion for food and my love for his cookies. I thought they were the best I've ever had!" Matthew Jung, Last Crumb's CEO, also referred to Jaegar's cookies as the "perfect cookies" in an interview with Commercial Baking, stating that they helped him decide to take on the role.