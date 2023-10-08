Every Cookie In The Last Crumb Core Collection, Ranked Worst To Best

In a time when grocery prices are skyrocketing faster and higher than a SpaceX satellite chain, specialty baker The Last Crumb launched an elite selection of cookies priced at the mindboggling rate of $140 per dozen. This company's so-called luxury bakes have become an overpriced viral sensation that continuously sell out within seconds of release. Think of each launch as a VIP event for those with a platinum card and no concern for their interest rate. Yeah ... it's that expensive.

If all of this high-end cookie talk is a bit confusing to you, you're not alone. We had to know what made the Internet so excited to purchase these premium baked goods during such dodgy financial times. The Last Crumb regularly sends boxes of their gold-standard sweets to online influencers, a group that happily publishes their honest opinions on how well the flavors in the company's core collection. We sifted through the TikTok and YouTube clips for pearls of taste test wisdom to help make sense of what each cookie offers and if quality could possibly justify the cost. Settle into your Maybach, buckle up your diamond-encrusted seat belt, and take a wild ride into The Last Crumb's deluxe delights.