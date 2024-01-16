Use Chunk Light Tuna In Your Casserole To Get The Perfect Texture

Tuna is truly a do-it-all protein. This delicious fish can be used to produce everything from ultra-pricy sushi-grade filets to humble, affordable canned versions perfect for a cheap lunch or easy dinner. Even if you focus strictly on canned tuna, there are still quite a few different varieties. However, one type stands out above the rest for tasty homestyle casseroles — chunk light tuna.

Chunk light tuna is made from younger or smaller skipjack tuna, the most frequently used species for canned tuna. However, the real difference between solid and chunk tuna comes down to the structure of the fish inside the can. Solid tuna contains larger pieces, while chunk is broken into smaller, bite-sized pieces that can be easily distributed in dishes like casseroles. However, it's more substantial than flaked tuna, which is broken up into even smaller pieces.

The "light" part is also crucial, even if the meat is often darker in color. Skipjack tuna meat is more varied in texture and has a more robust taste than albacore, another common kind of canned tuna. That's perfect for recipes where you need tuna flavor to shine through a mix of other ingredients and want that classic casserole mouthfeel.